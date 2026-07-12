General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,142 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,537 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $15,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prosperity Bancshares Inc acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $187.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Trending Headlines about Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.06, for a total value of $1,336,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 192,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,131,150.98. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kenneth Duda sold 17,333 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $2,971,222.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,224,345.92. This trade represents a 57.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 3,147,080 shares of company stock valued at $513,396,642 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET traded up $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.46. 5,583,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,973,050. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.68 and a 52-week high of $189.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.74. The firm has a market cap of $236.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here