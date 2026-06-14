General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 34,900 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

General American Investors Co. Inc. cut its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 34,900 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.'s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. South Plains Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 10,546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 310,106 shares in the company, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,195,189.65. The trade was a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

More Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability.

Marvell is set to join the S&P 500 on June 22, a move that can drive automatic buying from index funds and reinforce investor confidence in the company’s scale and profitability. Positive Sentiment: B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business.

B. Riley raised its price target on Marvell to $345 and maintained a buy rating, signaling continued upside expectations for the AI-driven semiconductor business. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth.

Erste Group lifted its FY2027 and FY2028 earnings estimates, reflecting higher expectations for Marvell’s long-term AI infrastructure growth. Positive Sentiment: Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Article: Marvell Taps Adobe CFO as AI Growth Push Continues

Marvell’s appointment of Dan Durn as CFO, along with the company’s reaffirmed outlook, suggests management sees a stable transition while it continues pushing its AI growth strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals.

Coverage across financial media continues to highlight Marvell as a major AI infrastructure name, which keeps the stock in focus but does not by itself change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high.

Some commentary notes that the stock has run up sharply and is trading at a premium valuation, which could lead to more volatility if expectations get too high. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a buy rating but kept a $240 price target, which is below the current trading level and suggests some analysts see limited near-term upside from here.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $279.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 95.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $324.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $119.35.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 28.99%.The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $149.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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