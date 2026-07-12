General American Investors Co. Inc. Sells 510,402 Shares of NCR Voyix Corporation $VYX

General American Investors Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NCR Voyix Corporation (NYSE:VYX - Free Report) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,912 shares of the company's stock after selling 510,402 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned 0.48% of NCR Voyix worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYX. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NCR Voyix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in NCR Voyix by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in NCR Voyix by 615.6% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company's stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NCR Voyix during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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NCR Voyix Price Performance

NYSE:VYX traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.05. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,392,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,710,292. NCR Voyix Corporation has a twelve month low of $6.02 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.39.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. NCR Voyix had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 2.20%.The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. NCR Voyix has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.920 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VYX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of NCR Voyix from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NCR Voyix

NCR Voyix Company Profile

NCR Voyix is a technology company formed through the spin-off of NCR Corporation’s financial and digital commerce business. The company designs, manufactures and supports self-service solutions for banking and retail environments, with core offerings that include ATMs, kiosks, point-of-sale terminals and payment software. By blending hardware, cloud-based applications and managed services, NCR Voyix aims to help financial institutions and merchants modernize customer experiences and streamline transaction processing.

Building on more than a century of heritage under the NCR name, NCR Voyix leverages decades of engineering expertise and innovation in transaction automation.

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