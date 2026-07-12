General American Investors, Inc. $GAM Shares Acquired by Altium Capital Management LLC

Altium Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General American Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GAM - Free Report) by 133.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the investment management company's stock after buying an additional 27,910 shares during the quarter. General American Investors accounts for approximately 6.8% of Altium Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Altium Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of General American Investors worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,963 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $9,871,000 after purchasing an additional 54,223 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 25,706 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 34.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,648 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 10,607 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 41.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in General American Investors by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 36,975 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General American Investors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GAM traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. The company had a trading volume of 12,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,258. General American Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The business's 50-day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $61.84.

General American Investors Profile

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker GAM. The firm primarily allocates capital to equity and equity-related securities of publicly traded companies, aiming to generate long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Its flexible mandate allows investment across a broad range of industries and market capitalizations.

The company follows a value-oriented, fundamental research approach, conducting in-depth analysis to identify undervalued businesses with strong growth potential.

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