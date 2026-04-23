General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 155.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,773 shares of the aerospace company's stock after acquiring an additional 63,781 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $35,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 620.0% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 72 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics by 650.0% in the third quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 32,918 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.09, for a total value of $11,655,934.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 766,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,394,759.13. This trade represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Rayha sold 4,370 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.79, for a total transaction of $1,524,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 7,936 shares in the company, valued at $2,767,997.44. The trade was a 35.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,260 shares of company stock worth $18,133,971. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trending Headlines about General Dynamics

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General Dynamics Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of GD stock opened at $320.72 on Thursday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1-year low of $262.84 and a 1-year high of $369.70. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $348.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $86.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.38.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.06. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $14.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.100-16.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics's previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. General Dynamics's payout ratio is 41.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, January 12th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a "positive" rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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