General Motors Company $GM Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 76.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,707 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 240,997 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Motors worth $45,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. SouthState Bank Corp increased its position in General Motors by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

General Motors Price Performance

GM opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.17. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $47.63 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 598,149 shares of company stock valued at $49,307,358. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here