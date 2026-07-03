General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 824,912 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 122,487 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.09% of General Motors worth $61,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in General Motors by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after purchasing an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after buying an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 206.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares during the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after buying an additional 22,829 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldview Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 99.0% during the third quarter. Fieldview Capital Management LLC now owns 28,237 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 14,048 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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General Motors Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:GM opened at $76.06 on Friday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $48.87 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. The business's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on General Motors from $104.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.70.

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $6,599,591.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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