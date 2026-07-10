General Motors Company $GM Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165,070 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 149,209 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of General Motors worth $161,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flatrock Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the first quarter worth about $357,000. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 2.1% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 39,268 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. General Motors Company has a one year low of $48.87 and a one year high of $87.62. The company has a market cap of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,490. This represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting General Motors

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target on GM to $110 from $98 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has room to run from current levels. Benzinga

JPMorgan raised its price target on to $110 from $98 and kept an overweight rating, signaling confidence that the stock has room to run from current levels. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan also said GM has underperformed in 2026 and could be due for a comeback, which may be helping investor sentiment. CNBC

JPMorgan also said GM has underperformed in 2026 and could be due for a comeback, which may be helping investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: GM reported its third consecutive profitable quarter in China, suggesting its international operations remain resilient. China Daily

GM reported its third consecutive profitable quarter in China, suggesting its international operations remain resilient. Positive Sentiment: GM and Ford signed memory supply agreements with Micron to secure next-generation vehicle components, a move that could improve supply-chain stability for future vehicle programs. Supply Chain Dive

GM and Ford signed memory supply agreements with Micron to secure next-generation vehicle components, a move that could improve supply-chain stability for future vehicle programs. Positive Sentiment: Ultium Cells began producing LFP batteries for energy storage systems at its Spring Hill plant, reinforcing GM’s push into energy and battery-related growth avenues. Just Auto

Ultium Cells began producing LFP batteries for energy storage systems at its Spring Hill plant, reinforcing GM’s push into energy and battery-related growth avenues. Neutral Sentiment: Articles highlighting GM’s history, Corvette design stories, and new Corvette orders are more brand-focused than financially material, so they are unlikely to move the stock much. AutoEvolution

Articles highlighting GM’s history, Corvette design stories, and new Corvette orders are more brand-focused than financially material, so they are unlikely to move the stock much. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage suggesting investors can still be bullish on GM despite slipping U.S. sales reinforces the “value/cash flow” bull case, but it is largely commentary rather than new hard data. The Motley Fool

Coverage suggesting investors can still be bullish on GM despite slipping U.S. sales reinforces the “value/cash flow” bull case, but it is largely commentary rather than new hard data. Negative Sentiment: GM continues to face headlines around U.S. sales softness and a Cadillac Vistiq recall, which could weigh on sentiment even if the issues are not yet large enough to outweigh the bullish analyst and strategy news. AutoGuide

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of General Motors from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded General Motors from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $96.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GM

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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