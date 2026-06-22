General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Lessened by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 105,199 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 27,475 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $5,860,000 after acquiring an additional 32,474 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in General Motors by 94.1% during the third quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,753,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Motors from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.65.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GM

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM opened at $79.45 on Monday. General Motors Company has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $87.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $43.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.51 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $586,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,177,453.15. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,388 shares of company stock worth $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider General Motors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and General Motors wasn't on the list.

While General Motors currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here