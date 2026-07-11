General Motors Company $GM Stock Position Reduced by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 96.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 163,868 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Bank Corp grew its stake in General Motors by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 351 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company's stock.

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General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded up $1.28 on Friday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,782,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,755,613. The stock has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company's fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.12. General Motors Company has a 1-year low of $48.87 and a 1-year high of $87.62.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 1.38%.The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Motors news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 79,494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $6,599,591.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,862,007.38. This represents a 63.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 215,391 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $17,233,433.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 770,491 shares in the company, valued at $61,646,984.91. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $108.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $97.32.

View Our Latest Report on General Motors

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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