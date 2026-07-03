General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co Has $4.48 Million Position in The Boeing Company $BA

General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co trimmed its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 81.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after selling 101,590 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for 1.1% of General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. General Pension Society PZU Joint Stock Co's holdings in Boeing were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CrossGen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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Boeing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Boeing from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $261.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.80 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $176.77 and a 52 week high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.70 and a 200-day moving average of $224.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 1,370 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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