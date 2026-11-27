Generali Investments Management Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,408 shares of the software giant's stock after selling 9,592 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 6.5% of Generali Investments Management Co LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Generali Investments Management Co LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth approximately $27,338,370,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,306,443,000. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter worth about $6,928,664,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,653,812,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,000,706,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $489.93 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $519.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $444.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $349.20 and a twelve month high of $559.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software giant reported $4.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 41.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 earnings per share. Microsoft's quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Microsoft's previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Microsoft's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $680.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Yorkville Ives initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $615.00 target price for the company. CLSA reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $610.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $612.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Microsoft

Recent Microsoft Headlines

Investors following MSFT have been watching these headlines:

Positive Sentiment: Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Article: Tech Stock Sell-Off: Down 13%, Is Microsoft a Buy Now?

Microsoft generated $18.6 billion in free cash flow last quarter despite spending $45.2 billion on capital expenditures. Azure revenue grew 48%, and its commercial backlog reached $677 billion—evidence of demand that could help justify the AI investment. Negative Sentiment: A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Article: Microsoft Launches Code Red After 24-Hour Outage

A major Microsoft 365 outage that lasted nearly 24 hours prompted a company-wide “Code Red” effort to speed up future fixes. The disruption could renew concerns about cloud-service reliability, although Microsoft is targeting much faster global recovery. Negative Sentiment: AI-related capital spending and the depreciation expense associated with infrastructure investment remain potential headwinds for near-term cash flow and profits. These concerns may weigh on sentiment even as Azure growth and cash generation remain strong. Article: Is Microsoft Stock Worth Owning as AI Capex Weighs on Free Cash Flow?

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $531.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 54,412 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,892,772. This trade represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Hood sold 7,305 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $3,976,622.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 548,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at $298,364,297.67. This represents a 1.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 147,809 shares of company stock worth $74,769,646 in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company that develops and sells software, devices, cloud services and other digital products. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington, and serves consumers, businesses and governments around the world. Its products and services include the Windows operating system, Microsoft 365 productivity applications, Azure cloud computing, Dynamics business software, Xbox gaming consoles and services, and Surface devices.

Further Reading

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