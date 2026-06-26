Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.5% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $4,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. HSBC lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $325.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $440.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $532.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $439.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $294.52. The company has a market cap of $868.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 13.37%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This represents a 9.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 324,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 378,032 shares of company stock worth $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

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Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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