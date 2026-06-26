Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Has $4.28 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 10,361 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for approximately 2.2% of Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 36.0% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 38.0% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 44,576 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,610,000 after acquiring an additional 12,276 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 2.4% during the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 60,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $14,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analog Devices Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $417.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $407.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $345.23. The firm has a market cap of $203.57 billion, a PE ratio of 62.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.37 and a 1 year high of $445.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $12,453,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares of the company's stock, valued at $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $434.43.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here