Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne Sells 100,000 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne trimmed its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Micron Technology accounts for approximately 3.0% of Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Generali Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $16,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $49,987,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Summit Insights lowered Micron Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $950.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,228.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MU

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $1,213.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $803.70 and a 200-day moving average of $520.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.38 and a 1 year high of $1,255.00.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 82.33%. The business had revenue of $41.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's revenue for the quarter was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 60.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.83%.

Micron Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle.

Micron said customers have committed to about $22 billion in memory-chip purchases and signed long-term strategic agreements, improving visibility and reducing concerns about the usual boom-bust cycle. Positive Sentiment: Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion.

Analysts across Wall Street raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings, citing strong HBM and DRAM demand, tight supply, and better-than-expected margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space.

The earnings report sparked a broader rally in semiconductor stocks globally, helping sentiment across the AI and memory space. Positive Sentiment: Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth.

Micron’s results also reignited the argument that AI infrastructure spending is creating a multi-year shortage in memory, which could support pricing power and earnings growth. Neutral Sentiment: Micron declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, which is a routine capital-return update and not a major driver of the stock move.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total transaction of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 17,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,488,907.17. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,000 shares of company stock valued at $85,486,715. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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