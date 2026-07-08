Geneva Partners LLC Buys Shares of 33,004 Dell Technologies Inc. $DELL

Geneva Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 33,004 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $5,417,000. Dell Technologies accounts for 2.6% of Geneva Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 968.4% during the 4th quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 203 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WealthCollab LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 82.0% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company's stock.

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Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $417.39 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.59. The company has a market cap of $270.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $110.22 and a one year high of $469.47.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.90. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 366.90%. The company had revenue of $43.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 17.900-17.900 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 4.800-4.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 21st. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio is 20.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Silver Lake Partners Iv, L.P. sold 39,537 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.12, for a total transaction of $15,938,155.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 69,916 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,184,537.92. The trade was a 36.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 16,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.37, for a total value of $6,611,055.23. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 3,901,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,598,971 over the last 90 days. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. UBS Group set a $700.00 price objective on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $280.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $490.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DELL

Dell Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dell Technologies this week:

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc is a multinational technology company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of information technology products, solutions and services. Its offerings span client computing devices (consumer and commercial laptops and desktops), enterprise infrastructure (servers, storage systems and networking equipment), software and cloud infrastructure, and a variety of professional services such as IT consulting, deployment, managed services and financing solutions. The company serves organizations of all sizes as well as individual consumers, with products and services aimed at enabling digital transformation and modern IT environments.

Founded by Michael Dell in 1984, the company grew from a direct-to-consumer PC business into a diversified IT provider through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

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