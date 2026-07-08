Geneva Partners LLC Takes Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,845 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $5,017,000. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 2.4% of Geneva Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,697 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. DA Davidson restated a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $449.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TSM

Insider Activity at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

In related news, VP Bor-Zen Tien purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president directly owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,588.64. This trade represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lipen Yuan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president directly owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,496 shares of company stock valued at $404,567. Insiders own 1.11% of the company's stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $432.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $223.70 and a 52-week high of $479.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.47 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 46.97%.The firm's revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.1136 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's payout ratio is 25.12%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Further Reading

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