Genius Sports Limited $GENI is IFC Advisors LLC's 7th Largest Position

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,583,833 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 676,034 shares during the quarter. Genius Sports comprises about 2.3% of IFC Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC owned about 1.46% of Genius Sports worth $15,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $59,851,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 3,584.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,291,635 shares of the company's stock worth $34,233,000 after buying an additional 3,202,290 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 785.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,289,270 shares of the company's stock worth $36,248,000 after buying an additional 2,917,830 shares during the period. Voss Capital LP raised its position in Genius Sports by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LP now owns 11,100,000 shares of the company's stock worth $122,322,000 after buying an additional 2,900,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 5,624,316 shares of the company's stock worth $61,980,000 after buying an additional 2,293,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GENI. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Monday, May 11th. They set a "buy" rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Genius Sports from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $11.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GENI

Genius Sports Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.21 on Monday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.46. Genius Sports Limited has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.91.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $187.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.60 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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