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Genius Sports Limited $GENI Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Genius Sports logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its Genius Sports stake by 65.7% in Q1, buying an additional 1.55 million shares and bringing its total holding to 3.91 million shares worth about $17.3 million.
  • Institutional ownership in Genius Sports remains high, with hedge funds and other large investors holding 81.91% of the company’s stock.
  • Genius Sports reported strong revenue growth of 30.5% year over year to $187.95 million in its latest quarter, but earnings missed expectations, and analysts currently rate the stock a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $11.50.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI - Free Report) by 65.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,909,945 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,549,816 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Genius Sports worth $17,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Victory Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genius Sports by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company's stock.

Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of GENI opened at $6.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 1.91. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $5.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.43. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $13.73.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.12). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 22.26%.The firm had revenue of $187.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $170.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on GENI shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Genius Sports from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $10.00 price target on Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GENI

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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