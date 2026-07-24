Genpact Limited $G Holdings Cut by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,212 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 37,036 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in Genpact were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Genpact by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 823 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,634 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Genpact by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Family Office LLC now owns 5,991 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

G has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Genpact presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.25.

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Genpact Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of G stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.61. Genpact Limited has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $48.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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