Genpact Limited $G Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G - Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,609,641 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 598,877 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.30% of Genpact worth $208,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Genpact by 428.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on G shares. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Genpact from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Genpact from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $31.00 price target on Genpact in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $40.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Genpact

Genpact Trading Up 3.0%

Genpact stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

Genpact (NYSE:G - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. Genpact had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Genpact's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact is a global professional services firm specializing in digitally powered business process management and services. The company partners with clients across industries to design, transform and run key operations, leveraging data analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and domain expertise. Its offerings span finance and accounting, supply chain management, procurement, customer experience, risk and compliance, and other critical business functions.

Founded in 1997 as the business process outsourcing arm of General Electric and originally known as GE Capital International Services, the company rebranded as Genpact in 2005 and completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2007 under the ticker symbol “G.” Over time, Genpact has expanded beyond traditional outsourcing to focus on digital transformation and innovation, helping organizations accelerate growth and improve operational efficiency.

Headquartered in New York City, Genpact serves clients in more than 30 countries across North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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