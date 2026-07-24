Genuine Parts Company $GPC Holdings Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 96.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,502 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 313,935 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.'s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.7% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after acquiring an additional 13,898 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,669,700.37. The trade was a 1.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $119.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $90.78 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 479.77 and a beta of 0.63. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $109.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.48.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Genuine Parts's payout ratio is presently 1,700.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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