Genuine Parts Company $GPC Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 12,827 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC's holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WPG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 213.0% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In other news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 25,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on GPC

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.53 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a twelve month low of $90.78 and a twelve month high of $151.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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