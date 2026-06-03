Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. $MTSI

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI - Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,267,103 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.69% of MACOM Technology Solutions worth $217,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTSI. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,329 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 19.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company's stock.

Get MTSI alerts: Sign Up

Insider Transactions at MACOM Technology Solutions

In related news, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 3,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $1,028,919.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 34,886 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,654,351.64. This represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.84, for a total value of $587,266.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,545,795.92. This represents a 11.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 75,476 shares of company stock valued at $27,755,202 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTSI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Loop Capital began coverage on MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Zacks Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $261.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $321.36.

Get Our Latest Report on MACOM Technology Solutions

MACOM Technology Solutions Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of MTSI opened at $382.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.66. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $418.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $298.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.61.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $288.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.20 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 16.46%.MACOM Technology Solutions's revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. MACOM Technology Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.310-1.370 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions is a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance analog, microwave, millimeter-wave and photonic semiconductor solutions. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, switches, modulators, detectors and integrated circuits designed to optimize signal integrity, power management and data transmission. MACOM's offerings address both digital and optical domains, providing critical building blocks for next-generation communications infrastructure.

The company's solutions serve a diverse set of end markets, including wireless and wireline telecom, data centers, satellite communications, aerospace and defense, industrial and automotive applications.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MACOM Technology Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MACOM Technology Solutions wasn't on the list.

While MACOM Technology Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here