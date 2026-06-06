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Geode Capital Management LLC Has $119.58 Million Stock Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated $HR

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
Healthcare Realty Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Geode Capital Management increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, ending with 7,053,360 shares worth about $119.6 million, or roughly 2.01% of the company.
  • Several other institutional investors also boosted their holdings, while analysts remain mixed overall: the stock has an average Hold rating and a consensus price target of $20.50.
  • Healthcare Realty Trust beat quarterly EPS estimates but missed on revenue, and it recently paid a $0.24 quarterly dividend that annualizes to a 4.9% yield.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Healthcare Realty Trust.

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053,360 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 101,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.01% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $119,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 36.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 527,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,502,000 after acquiring an additional 140,396 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 391,201 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 81,273 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 258.9% in the third quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 189,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 136,734 shares in the last quarter. Bayhunt Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,216,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 669,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 36,961 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $20.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HR

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE HR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $18.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.02. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $20.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.01 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 17.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. Healthcare Realty Trust's revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Healthcare Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.590-1.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Healthcare Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -165.52%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty Trust NYSE: HR is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, acquisition and management of outpatient medical facilities. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, the company's portfolio is focused primarily on medical office buildings and outpatient healthcare properties that serve hospitals, health systems and other healthcare providers. Its business model centers on securing long-term, triple-net leases to generate stable income streams from a diversified tenant base.

The company's properties are located across key metropolitan markets in the United States, including major healthcare hubs in the Southeast, Southwest and in select coastal regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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