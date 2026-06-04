Geode Capital Management LLC Has $187.43 Million Stake in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS - Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725,757 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 18,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.84% of Federal Signal worth $187,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,895 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,272.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,247 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Federal Signal Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:FSS opened at $107.37 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $113.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Federal Signal Corporation has a one year low of $96.75 and a one year high of $132.89. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.26.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The business had revenue of $625.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.800-5.050 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Federal Signal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. CJS Securities upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a "market perform" rating to a "market outperform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corporation NYSE: FSS, headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

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