Geode Capital Management LLC Has $79.14 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,040,518 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 21,016 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.76% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $79,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 10,315 shares of the company's stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter worth $5,247,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 2,345.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,692 shares of the company's stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,364,801 shares of the company's stock worth $103,779,000 after acquiring an additional 672,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company's stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $79.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:ELF opened at $49.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.97, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52-week low of $48.82 and a 52-week high of $150.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The firm had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $423.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key e.l.f. Beauty News

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

Positive Sentiment: rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Article Title

rhode, e.l.f. Beauty’s acquired beauty brand, announced a major global expansion into Mexico and seven additional European countries, which could support longer-term sales growth and brand visibility. Neutral Sentiment: e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Article Title

e.l.f. Beauty is being highlighted as a trending stock by Zacks, keeping investor attention elevated, but the note does not include new fundamentals or a clear catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Article Title

The company also presented at a consumer conference, which may help maintain visibility with analysts and investors, but no major new guidance was provided in the transcript headline. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Article Title Article Title Article Title

Multiple insiders sold shares on June 4, including Mandy J. Fields, Joshua Allen Franks, and Jennifer Catherine Hartnett, which can weigh on sentiment because investors often view clustered insider selling as a cautionary signal. Negative Sentiment: A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Article Title

A law-firm notice questioning whether e.l.f. Beauty insiders breached fiduciary duties adds headline risk and may reinforce concerns around insider activity. Negative Sentiment: Recent commentary from The Motley Fool noted that the stock fell in May despite a strong report, suggesting investors remain worried about valuation and the outlook rather than just near-term results. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 8,464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.94, for a total transaction of $439,620.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 111,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,298.72. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 41,520 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $2,643,163.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,845.40. This trade represents a 26.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 235,649 shares of company stock valued at $14,647,024. Insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here