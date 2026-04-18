GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 362,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 25,198 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.3% of GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $77,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 39.7% in the third quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the third quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 100.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 170.4% in the third quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $291.03.

Read Our Latest Report on AMD

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $7,454,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 273,352 shares of company stock valued at $59,173,070 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $278.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.75 and a 1-year high of $281.05. The company's fifty day moving average is $212.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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