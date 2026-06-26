GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,457 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI - Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,369 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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More United Rentals News

Here are the key news stories impacting United Rentals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a Buy rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Bank of America raises URI price target

Bank of America raised its price target on United Rentals to $1,195 from $1,020 and kept a rating, signaling more upside than previously expected and reinforcing bullish sentiment on the stock. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded URI to Rank #2 (Buy) , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Zacks upgrade to Buy

Zacks upgraded URI to , citing improving earnings prospects. That kind of ranking upgrade can attract momentum and growth investors. Positive Sentiment: Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Industry outlook article

Several industry pieces highlighted URI as a beneficiary of construction, infrastructure, and innovation tailwinds even as tariffs, inflation, and housing weakness pressure the broader sector. Neutral Sentiment: Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. United Rentals' New Acquisition, Explained

Recent articles focused on United Rentals’ long-term performance and a new acquisition, which keep the stock in the spotlight but do not appear to add a major new catalyst on their own. Neutral Sentiment: Other coverage emphasized construction trends and a broader industry outlook, suggesting URI remains closely tied to the health of the construction cycle and capital spending. Construction trends article

United Rentals Stock Up 5.3%

NYSE URI opened at $1,141.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $701.59 and a 12 month high of $1,143.69. The stock's 50 day moving average is $979.61 and its 200 day moving average is $879.93. The stock has a market cap of $71.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.47 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 15.32%.United Rentals's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 47.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a $1.97 dividend. This represents a $7.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. United Rentals's payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 548 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $977.86, for a total value of $535,867.28. Following the sale, the vice president owned 1,865 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,823,708.90. The trade was a 22.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 22,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $984.98, for a total value of $22,426,024.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 99,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at $98,478,300.40. This represents a 18.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 26,088 shares of company stock valued at $25,628,877 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $1,025.00 to $1,145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on United Rentals from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Truist Financial set a $1,209.00 price target on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $903.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,070.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc NYSE: URI is a leading equipment rental company headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. The firm provides rental solutions and related services to construction, industrial, commercial, and municipal customers. Its business model centers on providing access to a broad fleet of equipment on a short-term or long-term basis, enabling customers to avoid the capital expenditure of ownership and to scale equipment use to match project needs.

The company's product and service offerings span general construction equipment and a range of specialty categories, including aerial work platforms, earthmoving and excavation machines, material handling equipment, pumps, power and HVAC systems, trench and shoring solutions, and tools.

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