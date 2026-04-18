GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 4,794.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 19,851 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

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Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $362.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $348.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $412.18. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $313.07 and a fifty-two week high of $584.03.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 19.44%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 21.300-21.550 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $550.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $575.00 to $450.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $398.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $476.60.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Roper Technologies

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. bought 1,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $358.46 per share, for a total transaction of $501,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $501,844. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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