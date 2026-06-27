GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Domino's Pizza Inc $DPZ

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) by 54.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,714 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Domino's Pizza were worth $4,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domino's Pizza by 200.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.16, for a total transaction of $152,822.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,352 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,928,672.32. This trade represents a 4.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 1,463 shares of company stock worth $466,807 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $395.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $465.00 to $430.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Domino's Pizza to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Domino's Pizza from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $412.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on DPZ

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 4.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $298.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $371.41. Domino's Pizza Inc has a 52 week low of $282.00 and a 52 week high of $496.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.16). Domino's Pizza had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 11.89%.The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.33 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino's Pizza Inc will post 18.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Domino's Pizza's dividend payout ratio is 45.83%.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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