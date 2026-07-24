Gibbs Wealth Management Acquires 14,007 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Gibbs Wealth Management grew its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT - Free Report) by 360.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,898 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock after acquiring an additional 14,007 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 0.8% of Gibbs Wealth Management's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 218.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Timothy M. Deane sold 8,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.76, for a total value of $5,092,941.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 134,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,534,609.56. This trade represents a 6.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,250 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.77, for a total value of $5,547,872.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 40,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,326,071.43. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 278,088 shares of company stock worth $169,654,805 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Applied Materials News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Applied Materials this week:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock opened at $562.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.46 and a 12-month high of $739.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.18. Applied Materials had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 36.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.160-3.560 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Applied Materials's payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Applied Materials from $550.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $540.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $400.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $593.84.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc is a U.S.-based supplier of equipment, services and software used to manufacture semiconductor chips, flat panel displays and other advanced materials. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company designs and sells capital equipment and related technologies that enable production of integrated circuits, display panels and materials used across the electronics supply chain.

Applied Materials' offerings include process equipment and factory software that support critical steps in device fabrication, such as deposition, etch, implantation, inspection and metrology, as well as systems for packaging and advanced heterogeneous integration.

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