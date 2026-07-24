Gibbs Wealth Management Buys 13,636 Shares of Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Gibbs Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM - Free Report) by 249.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the CRM provider's stock after buying an additional 13,636 shares during the period. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 14,943 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 6,186 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shum Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shum Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the CRM provider's stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Key Salesforce News

Here are the key news stories impacting Salesforce this week:

Salesforce Stock Down 3.7%

CRM opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.32 and a 52 week high of $274.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The CRM provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.05 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 18.73%.The business's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2027 guidance at 14.060-14.120 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 3.250-3.270 EPS. Analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Salesforce's payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRM. Phillip Securities cut shares of Salesforce from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $253.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. KeyCorp cut Salesforce from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $249.51.

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Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Francisco, is a global provider of cloud-based software focused on customer relationship management (CRM) and enterprise applications. The company popularized the software-as-a-service (SaaS) model for CRM and has built a broad portfolio of products designed to help organizations manage sales, service, marketing, commerce and analytics through a unified, cloud-first platform.

Core offerings include Sales Cloud for sales automation, Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing and engagement, and Commerce Cloud for e-commerce.

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