Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Bought by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 329.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,015 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 971,746 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. owned about 0.68% of Gildan Activewear worth $78,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 161.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 867.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 513 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 169.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

Shares of GIL opened at $59.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.27 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 11.02%.Gildan Activewear's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.400 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.249 dividend. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 38.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research downgraded Gildan Activewear from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gildan Activewear from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $80.08.

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Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

See Also

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