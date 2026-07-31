Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL - Free Report) TSE: GIL by 72.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,577 shares of the textile maker's stock after selling 145,770 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund's holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3,516.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 14,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 448 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.83% of the company's stock.

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Gildan Activewear Price Performance

GIL stock opened at $52.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.48. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $73.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 1.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL - Get Free Report) TSE: GIL last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 72.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. Gildan Activewear's dividend payout ratio is 58.82%.

Gildan Activewear News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Gildan Activewear this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gildan reported second-quarter net sales of $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, with an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, which may improve investor confidence in its earnings outlook. Gildan Reports Strong Second Quarter Results, Updates its Full Year 2026 Guidance and Announces the Sale of HanesBrands Australia

Gildan reported second-quarter net sales of $1.58 billion, up 72.3% year over year, with an 11.1% operating margin and a 22.3% adjusted operating margin. The company also updated its full-year 2026 guidance, which may improve investor confidence in its earnings outlook. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share exceeded the $1.11 analyst consensus and increased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings beat, combined with substantial revenue growth, provided the main fundamental support for the stock. Gildan Activewear Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates

Quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share exceeded the $1.11 analyst consensus and increased from $0.97 in the prior-year quarter. The earnings beat, combined with substantial revenue growth, provided the main fundamental support for the stock. Positive Sentiment: The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, adding to the stock’s shareholder-return appeal.

The company announced a quarterly dividend of $0.249 per share, payable September 14 to shareholders of record August 20. The dividend represents an annualized yield of approximately 1.9%, adding to the stock’s shareholder-return appeal. Neutral Sentiment: Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia. The transaction could streamline the portfolio and generate proceeds, although the immediate financial impact was not provided in the available report.

Gildan announced the sale of HanesBrands Australia. The transaction could streamline the portfolio and generate proceeds, although the immediate financial impact was not provided in the available report. Negative Sentiment: Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims related to allegations that Gildan issued materially misleading business information. A separate investigation cited alleged channel stuffing. These announcements raise litigation and reputational risks, although no wrongdoing has been established. Rosen Law Firm Gildan Investigation

Rosen Law Firm said it is investigating potential securities claims related to allegations that Gildan issued materially misleading business information. A separate investigation cited alleged channel stuffing. These announcements raise litigation and reputational risks, although no wrongdoing has been established. Negative Sentiment: Traders purchased 5,005 put options, versus typical daily volume of about 600. The unusually high bearish options activity signals increased downside hedging or speculation, but it does not by itself confirm a deterioration in Gildan’s fundamentals.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, July 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a "sector outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.21.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gildan Activewear

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc NYSE: GIL is a vertically integrated manufacturer and wholesaler of branded basic apparel, including activewear, socks, hosiery and underwear. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the company produces a wide range of products such as T-shirts, fleece garments, sport shirts, performance wear, and shapewear under its Gildan, Anvil, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Peds and Silks brands. Leveraging its in-house knitting, dyeing, cut-and-sew and finishing operations, Gildan supplies blank apparel to screen printers, promotional product distributors and major retailers around the world.

Since its founding in 1984 by Glenn J.

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