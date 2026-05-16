Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 429.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Daiwa Securities Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total value of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares in the company, valued at $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total value of $463,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. The business's 50 day moving average is $137.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.23 and a 12-month high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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