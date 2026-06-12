Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 101,042 shares during the period. DJE Kapital AG's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $29,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,617,152,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3,763.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,223,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $518,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,999 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,097,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $14,863,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,692 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,089,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $342,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,139,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,680,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $104.46 and a one year high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.69%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $396,810.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 173,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,907,973.57. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a "buy" rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Gilead Sciences

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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