Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Sector Gamma AS

Sector Gamma AS raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 19.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up about 4.9% of Sector Gamma AS's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GILD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $175.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $156.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GILD

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $125.87 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 44.69%.

More Gilead Sciences News

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.29, for a total value of $3,676,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 125,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,513,524.91. The trade was a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $1,971,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,185,357.82. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,047,570. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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