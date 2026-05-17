Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 14,991 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $10,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 316.7% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 10,256 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 115,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Lawood & Co. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $633,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 254,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,230,000 after purchasing an additional 9,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts: Sign Up

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $129.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.23 and a 52 week high of $157.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.96, for a total transaction of $422,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 176,191 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,835,883.36. This trade represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total value of $1,291,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 632,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $81,702,353.72. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock worth $9,238,250 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GILD. Argus upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $157.04.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Gilead Sciences, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Gilead Sciences wasn't on the list.

While Gilead Sciences currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here