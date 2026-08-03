Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,945,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 436,567 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences makes up 0.6% of Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.24% of Gilead Sciences worth $410,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 2,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 144.2% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 392,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $54,694,000 after buying an additional 231,715 shares in the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $2,787,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on GILD. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Gilead Sciences from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $157.00 to $156.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Gilead Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $157.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $129.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.46 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $1,971,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 617,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,185,357.82. This represents a 2.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,687,140. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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