Gilpin Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.70 Million Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Gilpin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,266 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 1.3% of Gilpin Wealth Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

NYSE WFC opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $71.93 and a 12-month high of $97.76. The company has a market capitalization of $250.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93. The firm's 50 day moving average is $79.44 and its 200-day moving average is $84.67.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Wells Fargo & Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on WFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $109.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 20th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.53.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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