GitLab Inc. $GTLB is Eminence Capital LP's 7th Largest Position

Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,702,226 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 494,497 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises approximately 4.6% of Eminence Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eminence Capital LP owned 4.57% of GitLab worth $289,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 124.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 558 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 459,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $10,285,703.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $3,304,728.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $423,814,330.44. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 808,399 shares of company stock valued at $18,891,476 over the last 90 days. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GTLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of GitLab from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on GitLab from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $36.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GTLB

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $26.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -165.44 and a beta of 0.96. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $18.73 and a one year high of $52.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average of $29.31.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. GitLab had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 2.49%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. Analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

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