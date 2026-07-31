GitLab Inc. $GTLB Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB - Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,306 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC's holdings in GitLab were worth $915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GitLab by 766.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,433,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,806,163 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in GitLab by 867.3% in the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 3,938,198 shares of the company's stock worth $177,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,070 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 6,528.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,135,394 shares of the company's stock worth $67,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at $81,379,000. Finally, Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. increased its stake in GitLab by 491.4% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. now owns 1,922,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In related news, Director Sytse Sijbrandij sold 116,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $3,304,728.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,902,051 shares in the company, valued at $423,814,330.44. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 10.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GTLB shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of GitLab in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $36.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GitLab

GitLab Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $33.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -210.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.77. GitLab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $52.38.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. GitLab had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $254.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. GitLab's quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. GitLab has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.170-0.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

GitLab Profile

GitLab Inc NASDAQ: GTLB is a leading provider of a unified DevOps platform designed to streamline the software development lifecycle. Founded in 2011 by Dmitriy Zaporozhets and Sid Sijbrandij, the company initially gained recognition for its open-source Git repository manager. Over time, GitLab expanded its offerings to encompass planning, source code management, continuous integration/continuous deployment (CI/CD), security testing, and monitoring in a single application. This integrated approach enables development teams to collaborate efficiently, reduce toolchain complexity, and accelerate release cycles.

The GitLab platform is offered through both cloud-hosted and self-managed deployment models, catering to organizations of all sizes.

See Also

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