Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 922.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the Internet television network's stock after buying an additional 13,014 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 912.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $36,567,805,000 after buying an additional 351,493,659 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 927.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,780,995 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $16,574,986,000 after buying an additional 159,578,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Netflix by 859.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,341,444 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,376,656,000 after purchasing an additional 80,025,890 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Netflix by 903.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,349,973 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $8,002,414,000 after purchasing an additional 76,840,318 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reed Hastings sold 386,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $33,244,599.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $338,721.80. This represents a 98.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $2,402,636.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. The trade was a 8.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 1,313,029 shares of company stock worth $120,315,776 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

More Netflix News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Arete Research raised shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.39.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX opened at $80.34 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.01 and a fifty-two week high of $134.12. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.00. The company has a market cap of $338.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.61 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here