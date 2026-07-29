Glen Eagle Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Glen Eagle Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD - Free Report) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 2,937 shares during the quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC's holdings in General Dynamics were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1,725.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 220.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company's stock.

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General Dynamics Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $393.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $358.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.28. The stock has a market cap of $106.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $306.03 and a 12-month high of $395.43.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.43. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. General Dynamics's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 16.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. General Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $380.00 to $364.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $393.32.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GD

General Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately $3.97 in earnings per share and $13.54 billion in revenue for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. General Dynamics Q2 earnings expectations

Analysts expect General Dynamics to report approximately and for the second quarter. Expectations for a potential earnings beat are supporting investor sentiment ahead of the release. Positive Sentiment: The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Aerospace and defense earnings targets

The aerospace and defense sector continues to benefit from strong defense demand and improved production activity. General Dynamics is included among companies viewed as capable of meeting or exceeding second-quarter targets, which could reinforce confidence in its backlog and long-term growth prospects. Neutral Sentiment: General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. General Dynamics dividend and earnings preview

General Dynamics’ dividend remains an attraction for income-oriented investors, with a reported yield of roughly 1.63%. However, the immediate focus is likely to remain on quarterly earnings, guidance and cash flow rather than the dividend. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about rising costs, supply-chain constraints and execution risks. Any margin pressure, production delays or cautious guidance could offset strong demand and trigger profit-taking after the stock’s recent advance. Aerospace and defense earnings risks

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm sold 5,480 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $2,000,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,884,695. This represents a 33.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 36,480 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.29, for a total value of $12,596,179.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,975 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,677.75. This represents a 48.35% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 78,190 shares of company stock worth $27,041,022 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics is a major American aerospace and defense contractor that designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of products and services for government and commercial customers worldwide. Headquartered in the United States (Reston, Virginia), the company supplies platforms and systems used by armed forces, civil authorities and private operators across multiple domains including air, land, sea and cyber.

Its principal activities span several operating businesses: a business aviation unit that develops and supports Gulfstream business jets; land systems that produce armored combat vehicles and related logistics and sustainment services; marine systems that design and construct submarines and surface ships for navies; and mission systems and information technology operations that provide command-and-control, communications, cybersecurity and systems-integration services.

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