Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 103,701 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 167.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,469 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 103,701 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.07% of Church & Dwight worth $15,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,274 shares of the company's stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 18.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the company's stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,398 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Key Church & Dwight News

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 12,960 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,270,080.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 13,653 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,337,994. This trade represents a 48.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,208.04. This represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock worth $4,672,190 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $99.32 on Monday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.33 and a 1 year high of $106.04.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's payout ratio is 40.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $105.00 target price on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $103.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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