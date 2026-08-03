Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Holdings in Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,358 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 10,951 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,076,000 after buying an additional 11,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after buying an additional 360,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,283,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capital One Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $259.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 3,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $735,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,519. The trade was a 31.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 10,487 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,512 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company's stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:COF opened at $208.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a one year low of $174.24 and a one year high of $259.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The firm had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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