Glenmede Trust Co. NA Grows Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,742 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after acquiring an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 7.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $1,592,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,253,000. Independent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $7,088,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.
More Invesco QQQ News
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: QQQ tracking the Nasdaq-100 rebounded sharply after its recent losing streak, reflecting renewed buying in large-cap technology stocks. QQQ ETF tracking Nasdaq-100 bounces sharply
- Positive Sentiment: Microsoft reported better-than-expected results, including strong Azure cloud and Copilot growth, reinforcing investor confidence in AI infrastructure spending and supporting QQQ’s technology-heavy holdings. Microsoft's Earnings Beat: A Ripple Effect Across ETF Landscape
- Positive Sentiment: Optimism among individual investors improved, while resilient consumer spending and underlying economic growth provided support for risk assets despite a weak headline GDP reading. AAII Sentiment Survey: Optimism Bounces Back
- Neutral Sentiment: The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, but three dissents and uncertainty around future policy left investors focused on whether rate cuts can occur while inflation remains elevated. Fed Holds Rates Steady As 3 FOMC Members Dissent
- Negative Sentiment: Core PCE inflation remained high at 3.3% in June, potentially limiting the Fed’s ability to ease policy and keeping pressure on long-duration growth stocks such as those held by QQQ. PCE Data for June
- Negative Sentiment: Analysts questioned whether enthusiasm for AI-related stocks is fading, while a recent correction in the Nasdaq-100 and weakness in Asian technology markets highlighted valuation and concentration risks. AI Narrative Fading
- Negative Sentiment: Tariff uncertainty, the Iran conflict and rising Treasury yields add macroeconomic risks that could weigh on QQQ’s high-growth holdings. SCOTUS Tariff Ruling And Iran War
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $687.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $715.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $657.90. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $551.68 and a 12-month high of $748.65.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a $0.8135 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
(Free Report
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PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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