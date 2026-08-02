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Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $22.67 Million Position in Enersys $ENS

Written by MarketBeat
August 2, 2026
Enersys logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Glenmede Trust reduced its Enersys stake by 12.5% in the first quarter, selling 18,649 shares and retaining 130,505 shares valued at approximately $22.67 million. Institutional investors collectively own 94.93% of Enersys.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating. Enersys has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a consensus price target of $265, supported by several recent target increases.
  • Enersys exceeded quarterly expectations, reporting $3.19 in EPS versus the $3.00 consensus and revenue of $987.94 million. The company also pays a quarterly dividend of $0.2625, equivalent to a 0.6% annual yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Enersys.

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its holdings in Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,649 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.36% of Enersys worth $22,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Enersys by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Enersys by 442.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Enersys during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Enersys by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of Enersys in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Enersys from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Enersys from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Enersys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Enersys from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Enersys from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $265.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on ENS

Enersys Stock Up 0.7%

ENS opened at $186.04 on Friday. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $88.76 and a fifty-two week high of $244.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $214.79 and a 200-day moving average of $195.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Enersys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. Enersys had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 7.83%.The business had revenue of $987.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Enersys will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Enersys's payout ratio is 13.62%.

Enersys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enersys, headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is a global leader in stored energy solutions, specializing in manufacturing and distributing industrial batteries, battery chargers, power equipment, and related accessories. The company serves a diverse range of end markets, including telecommunications, data centers, medical, aerospace, defense, electric vehicle motive power, and utility outcomes. Its products are engineered to deliver critical reserve power and motive power applications across key infrastructure and industrial sectors.

The company's product portfolio encompasses lead-acid batteries, lithium-ion energy storage systems, chargers, inverters, power management software, and a broad array of battery accessories.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Enersys (NYSE:ENS)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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