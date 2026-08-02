Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $23.67 Million Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,124 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 71,812 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Jabil worth $23,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $32,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JBL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Jabil from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Argus set a $475.00 target price on Jabil in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jabil from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $355.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $453.67.

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Jabil Stock Up 1.9%

JBL opened at $314.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Jabil, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.60 and a fifty-two week high of $428.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.90 and a 200-day moving average of $305.09.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio is 4.00%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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